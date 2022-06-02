ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Jewish extremism in Israel

By Daniel Estrin
 3 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: That is from Sunday. The chant there, death to Arabs, rang out from nationalists marching through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City. They went on to harass and assault Palestinians who live there. NPR's Daniel Estrin witnessed this. He is in Jerusalem and...

