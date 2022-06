It has been 41 years since Thomas Harris unleashed the terrifying psychiatrist turned cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter onto the world in his classic 1981 novel Red Dragon, and since then he has evolved to become of the most iconic villains in all of fiction. His portrayal by Anthony Hopkins in the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs established him as one of the great villains of the silver screen, while Mads Mikkelsen’s equally brilliant performance in the cult favorite Hannibal did the same for television. With two legendary depictions of the character, it’s not surprising this his first appearance would fall into the depths of obscurity, relegated to being just an amusing sidenote while his successors continue to garner praise. The performance in question is Brian Cox in the 1986 film Manhunter, a woefully overlooked depiction that deserves better than being lost in the shadow of subsequent portrayals. Cox’s performance offers a unique version of the character that is more than capable of sharing the limelight with Hopkins and Mikkelsen and is long overdue the recognition it deserves.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO