Naby Keita’s potential departure will leave Liverpool in need of midfield reinforcement, and Jude Bellingham is being targeted to fill this void, according to reports. Liverpool’s recent Champions League and Premier League disappointment has the club looking for new talent this summer transfer window. The Reds will be looking to add that little bit of extra quality and depth to the squad, in the hope that it will get them across the line of where they came so close this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO