In the buildup to Rafael Nadal’s French Open quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic last Tuesday, some doubt surrounded Nadal ahead of his greatest challenge. He was not in particularly good form, barely surviving Félix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. He was playing catch up after his recent rib stress fracture and competing after his chronic foot ailment flared up. The match was scheduled at night where his heavy topspin could be neutered in cold, slow conditions.

TENNIS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO