Combat Sports

George Kambosos Jr Slams Devin Haney's 'White Boy' Comments As 'Disrespectful'

By Jayden Collins
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
George Kambosos Jr has hit back at Devin Haney over his 2020 ‘white boy’ comments ahead of their blockbuster fight on Sunday, 5 June. Back in 2020, Haney was asked about whether the then WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lamachenko posed a threat to him. The...

Comments / 38

1_man_army
22h ago

They talk about "colored" people everyday. Well, he did beat him and took his belts....so I guess he meant what he said!

Reply
9
The Brand Nubian
1d ago

Devin won the title because Lama didn't want too fight Devin.So he vacated the belt.He just went too Australia and beat Kamb for all the belts.

Reply(3)
4
Tony Solange
14h ago

I love it how dude's dad was going around pretending as if his son was unstoppable. He didn't pull up to the right stop sign, obviously. Devin set him straight. 🫵🤣

Reply
2
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney Outboxes George Kambosos To Become Undisputed at Lightweight

Devin Haney dared to be great and proved to be even better. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-based champ traveled to the other side of the world to fully unify the lightweight division. Haney delivered a masterclass performance in a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. Matching scores of 116-112 by judges Zoltan Enyedi and Benoit Roussel were far too close, while Pawel Kardyni had it 118-110 for the unbeaten American in their ESPN-televised main event Saturday evening (Sunday afternoon local time) in front of packed crowd of 41,129 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Serena Williams, Wimbledon News

As of now, Serena Williams is not expected to compete at Wimbledon this June. On Friday, the women's singles entry list for the Grand Slam tournament at the All England Club was released. Williams was not on the list. In 2021, Williams suffered a leg injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in...
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
Boxing Scene

Haney Makes Weight; Kambosos Slightly Over, Has Two Hours To Make Weight For Undisputed Showdown

For all that he has endured over the past month, making weight turned out to be the easy part for Devin Haney. Not so much for George Kambosos Jr. A whirlwind past several weeks saw Las Vegas’ Haney mull the potential absence of his father and head trainer Bill Haney from his corner, and two other team members met with separate visa issues preventing their presence. The 23-year-old. Haney kept his head down and focused on the task at hand, which is his undisputed championship showdown with Sydney’s Kambosos Jr.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia on Haney Win: Absolutely NyQuil Type of Performance

Top lightweight contender Ryan Garcia was not exactly a fan of Devin Haney's performance on Saturday night (Sunday in Australia). At the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, more than 40,000 fans watched Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) box his way to a twelve round unanimous decision over George Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) to unify the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO titles.
Boxing Scene

Haney on Paying Sanctioning Fees as Potential Undisputed Champion

Devin Haney is far from naive about the hefty financial costs that comes with being an undisputed champion today in boxing. Haney – the WBC lightweight titlist who is gearing up to face WBA, WBA, and IBF champion George Kambosos in a 12-round, 135-pound undisputed title bout June 4 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia – noted in a recent interview that he understands that having all four titles in a division means having to give four separate sanctioning bodies a cut of his purse.
Boxing Scene

Haney on Kambosos: He Sucked Up, He's Dry, True Champions Make Weight!

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney was shaking his head when George Kambosos failed to make the division limit on his first attempt. Haney, 27-0, came in at 134-pounds. Kambosos, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight straps, was overweight by 0.36. He was given two hours to make the lightweight limit and made the weight on his second try, by stepping on the scale at 134.49-pounds.
Boxing Scene

Kambosos-Haney: LIVE Results From Melbourne

Hemi Ahio didn’t have to put in much work to preserve his unblemished record. The Auckland-based heavyweight extended his current five-fight stoppage streak following his early win over locally-based Christian Ndzie Tsoye. An arm injury forced Tsoye (5-5-2, 4KOs) to quit on his stool prior to the start of the second round of their swing bout Sunday morning (local time) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
