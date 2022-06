Machine learning (ML) and deep neural network (DNN) techniques are promising tools. These can advance mathematical crop modelling methodologies that can integrate these schemes into a process-based crop model capable of reproducing or simulating crop growth. In this study, an innovative hybrid approach for estimating the leaf area index (LAI) of paddy rice using climate data was developed using ML and DNN regression methodologies. First, we investigated suitable ML regressors to explore the LAI estimation of rice based on the relationship between the LAI and three climate factors in two administrative rice-growing regions of South Korea. We found that of the 10 ML regressors explored, the random forest regressor was the most effective LAI estimator, and it even outperformed the DNN regressor, with model efficiencies of 0.88 in Cheorwon and 0.82 in Paju. In addition, we demonstrated that it would be feasible to simulate the LAI using climate factors based on the integration of the ML and DNN regressors in a process-based crop model. Therefore, we assume that the advancements presented in this study can enhance crop growth and productivity monitoring practices by incorporating a crop model with ML and DNN plans.

