Football transfer rumours: Arsenal identify Gabriel Jesus as primary target

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

What the papers say

Arsenal have settled on their primary transfer target, the Daily Mirror reports. According to the paper, club bosses are intent on bringing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to the Gunners, though they are expected to face some stiff competition for his signature in the form of Juventus , who are also tracking the 25-year-old.

In other City news, the Newcastle Chronicle, citing The Athletic, says defender Nathan Ake has been told he can leave the club in the summer. Newcastle have emerged as a potential destination for the 27-year-old, considering his links with Magpies boss Eddie Howe from their time together at Bournemouth.

Another national outlet reports Southampton have given midfielder Will Smallbone the green light to head out on loan in 2022-23. Nottingham Forest have been linked with the 22-year-old, while there have also been talks with a number of other clubs in both the Premier League and Championship.

The Manchester Evening News – citing reports out of Italy – says Roma are exploring the idea of signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, once his contract expires this summer.

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette : French outlet L’Equipe says Lyon want to bring the France forward back to the club on a free transfer.

Marco Asensio : Manchester United are set to be invited to approach the Real Madrid winger, according to El Chiringuito.

