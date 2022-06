I’ve only covered the Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder for three seasons, but in that time, it was easy to see that Snyder loved his job. He gets emotional when he talks about coaching and how proud he is to be in a position to lead basketball players. After the final game of the Jazz’s 2022 playoff run, he made a point to say how much he loves his players and how proud he was, despite the fact they had been eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

