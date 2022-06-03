Music on Main in Denison

Make plans to enjoy two days of celebration July 3 and 4 featuring a traditional Fourth of July fireworks display at the Terrell Municipal Airport. This year the Terrell Chamber of Commerce and the No. 1 British Flying Training School (BFTS) Museum are teaming up for two days of fun and celebration. The festivities start July 3 with hot air balloon tethered rides, a hot air balloon glow, food vendors, and live music featuring a ticketed concert by A Thousand Horses on the BFTS Museum runway.
People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -The 24th annual Magnolia Festival in Durant, Oklahoma kicked off on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Choctaw Event Center. Cheyhoma Dugger who is the Director of Development and Membership for the Choctaw Cultural Center says, “Choctaw culture is a huge part of this area and the people who live here, so it’s so important that we share that”.
Dallas radio personality Jim White, who co-founded the Savor Dallas food festival as well as Restaurant Week, died on June 4. His wife Vicki Briley-White confirmed that White passed away while in hospice care, after the couple learned he had cancer just two months before. "This has been a fast...
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Longhorns aren’t an uncommon sight in parts of North Texas, but it’s not everyday that Southlake DPS gets a call about a loose herd blocking a street and crashing a graduation party. On the afternoon of June 4, 2022, officers responded to a...
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Families and law enforcement met up at Lake Humphreys Saturday morning for the sixth annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day. The Kids Fishing Tournament started at 9 a.m. and ended at noon. According to the Duncan Police Department’s Training Lieutenant David Woods, the event gives...
A lot of legendary rock lore lies in the rubble of a hilltop home at 1209 Hickory Valley Court in Arlington. It’s what remains of the home once owned by late heavy metal drummer Vinnie Paul, co-founder of the rock band Pantera. In 2018, Paul died at 54 from a heart condition in his other home in Las Vegas.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re looking for new ways to engage the kids in outdoor activities, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge hosts monthly youth activities. And the first Saturday of June means all ages can go out and fish in Texas without a license. “It’s a great day to...
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -At 26, Christopher Crain of Denison, lost his life in a motorcycle accident. “He loved his family, he thought the world of his daughter”, says grandmother Dianne Crain. In late April, Crain was headed home from work when he collided into a vehicle on Texoma Pkwy.
DELTA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A thief stole "priceless antiques" donated to the Delta County Patterson Museum from the community. The Delta County Sheriff's Office made a plea via Facebook on June 1 for the public to "be on the lookout" for the stolen items. They listed what was taken: Knights of Templar Ceremonial swordrusty, antique revolverSilver Cooper High School trophyvintage medicine bottles and custom jewelryvintage doctor's brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s"These items will be very recognizable to anyone," the department said. Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Delta County Sheriff's Office at 903-395-2146.
A lady earns the confidence of a female German Shepherd who has been stranded in the woods for several weeks and introduces her to another buddy in need of assistance. Judy Obregón, the founder of the animal rescue group The Abandoned Ones (TAO), wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After getting information that the dog was wandering in the woods, she drove to Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and causing roughly $5 million in damages, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police told the newspaper that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brian Hernandez “approached the museum’s glass doors with a metal chair” and began destroying […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Eight years after her husband’s death, Becky La Salle still visits the place that captured her husband’s heart. “He built goals, he marked fields, he came out here with his own mower at times and cut grass,” said La Salle. “He put together summer camps for these kids.”
The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!) The city of Dallas in Texas is not only known for lovely parks, historic buildings, and tall skyscrapers but also for some great lakes. The global city is home to some of Texas’ most renowned and spectacular lakes. The lakes in Dallas are known for their picturesque views and majestic beauty. Not only are they pleasing to the eyes, but they also offer endless recreational activities—swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, grilling, relaxing, biking, picnics, and more!
The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
