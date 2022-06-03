Music on Main in Denison

People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.

