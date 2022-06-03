Constitution class graduates

VIENNA — Students in a local class on the Maryland Constitution recently graduated in Vienna.

Students in the class presented by the The Institute of The Constitution graduated May 11 at Millie's Roadhouse in Vienna.

David Whitney from the Institute of the Constitution teaches the course on the Maryland Constitution as well as the U.S. Constitution. The Dorchester County classes are organized by Ted Bryant and Carla Spear.

"As graduates can attest, it’s an eye-opening interactive class and they recommend it to everyone," said organizer Ted Bryant. "Citizens need to understand their God-given Constitutional rights to make sure they are voting for those who will uphold them."

Bryant said he and co-organizer Carla Spear encourage elected and appointed public servants, as well as citizens, to take the course to understand the state's foundational document.

Registration for the June class is underway, and Bryant can be contacted at 443-521-4281 for details.