ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The Leaning Tower of Pisa might be the most famous leaning building in the world — but it's nothing compared to this Abu Dhabi skyscraper

By Amanda Goh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWrlY_0fz7PU5s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18p6u6_0fz7PU5s00
Capital Gate in Abu Dhabi.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • The 524.9-foot Capital Gate is also known as the "Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi."
  • The building inclines 18 degrees westwards — more than four times the lean of the Tower of Pisa.
  • Capital Gate also holds the Guinness World Record for the farthest manmade leaning building.

Millions of people flock to the city of Pisa in Italy to see its world-famous leaning tower. But while the Leaning Tower of Pisa might be the most iconic leaning building in the world, it's not the most extreme.

That title belongs to Abu Dhabi's Capital Gate.

In a new book called "Supertall," architect Stefan Al dives into the world of skyscrapers and explores the design boundaries we push to build them — including intentionally tilted buildings like Capital Gate.

"While Italian engineers are toiling over how to reduce the lean of Pisa and avoid collapse, elsewhere, engineers are locked in a race to vie for the most leaning building," Al wrote.

Capital Gate leans 18 degrees westwards, which is over four times that of the tower in Pisa, per Al's book. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is inclined at around four degrees .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rfqdq_0fz7PU5s00
Capital Gate leans 18 degrees westwards.

alan64/Getty Images

Nicknamed the " Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi, " Capital Gate also holds the Guinness World Record for the "farthest manmade leaning building." At 160 meters tall, or 524.9 feet, the glass building is one of the city's most iconic landmarks .

To achieve the tilt, Capital Gate was built with a "pre-cambered core," Al wrote. The building's core was built in the opposite direction of its incline in order to balance the forces out.

"When you go into a skyscraper, you tend to have the elevators and emergency stairs in the middle of it. And often what skyscraper designers do is they build very heavy walls around the elevators that are also meant to support the building," Al told Insider.

In the case of Capital Gate, the upper part of the core was put under pressure when constructed, leaning in the opposite direction of the building to keep it stable, he added.

"Normally we associate leaning buildings with failure, like when something goes wrong and a structure could collapse," Al said. "A building like that makes a dramatic statement and shows that they were able to defy nature in a way."

" Supertall " was released on April 12, under the publisher W. W. Norton & Company.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Related
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaning Tower Of Pisa#Al Said#Skyscrapers#Italian
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Abu Dhabi
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The Independent

Climate breakdown sees melting ice reveal 3,000-year-old shoe and ‘objects we didn’t even know existed’

In little more than 15 years, climate breakdown has been responsible for the disappearance of hundreds of square kilometres of ancient Norwegian glaciers and ice patches, according to the latest estimates. While an ominous symptom of global heating, the retreat of this mountainous ice – often in remote and seemingly desolate locations – has also led to certain discoveries said to “shift the boundaries of our understanding” of a world long-forgotten.Among the most extraordinary of the hundreds of items discovered frozen in time in Norway’s thawing mountain ranges are a size 36 shoe lost by an inhabitant of the Bronze...
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

Einstein was right. Flying clocks around the world in opposite directions proved it.

In 1905, our conception of the Universe changed forever when Einstein put forth his special theory of relativity. Prior to Einstein, scientists were able to describe every “point” in the Universe with the use of just four coordinates: three spatial positions for each of the three dimensions, plus a time to indicate which moment any particular event occurred. All of this changed when Einstein had the fundamental realization that every single observer in the Universe, dependent on their motion and location, each had a unique perspective on where and when every event in the Universe would have occurred.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Ancient Tooth From Young Girl Discovered in Cave Unlocks Mystery of Denisovans, a Sister Species of Modern Humans

Denisovans, a sister species of modern humans, inhabited Laos from 164,000 to 131,000 years ago with important implications for populations out of Africa and Australia. What connects a finger bone and some fossil teeth discovered in a cave in the remote Altai Mountains of Siberia to a single tooth found in a cave in the limestone landscapes of tropical Laos?
SCIENCE
BBC

Stonehenge: Archaeologists unearth 10,000-year-old hunting pits

Thousands of pits believed to have been used by prehistoric hunters have been unearthed near Stonehenge. The find, by University of Birmingham and Ghent University researchers, included sites over 10,000 years old. One of the pits, which was 13ft (4m) wide and 6.5ft (2m) deep, was the largest of its...
SCIENCE
Insider

Insider

441K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy