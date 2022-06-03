ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Patrick Mahomes says he hates playing against a former Florida State defensive back

By Maddox Nebel
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHKPD_0fz7PDKl00

Patrick Mahomes recently said who he hates to play against most.

Star Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was recently asked who he hates playing against the most in the NFL and his answer was none other than former FSU star Jalen Ramsey. Mahomes, being one of the star quarterbacks in the NFL announcing his displeasure playing against Ramsey, will add fuel to the fire for the upcoming 2022 season.

Jalen Ramsey has made a major impact throughout his star-studded career in the NFL and has become quite savvy in getting under opposing quarterbacks' skin. Patrick Mahomes is not the first quarterback to express their uncomfortableness playing against the All-Pro corner. Back in 2018, Ramsey had an interview where he ripped into quite a few current Quarterbacks such as Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, and Josh Allen. Ramsey called Allen "Trash", Ryan "overrated", and Roethlisberger "decent at best". Manning didn't receive words like these but Ramsey's backhanded compliment got a response out from Peyton's younger brother. Eli had a classic moment where he responded "Who?" when asked about Ramsey's comment. Allen said he was not bothered by the comments due to Ramsey not being on his team.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

Ramsey enjoys stirring the pot when his name is mentioned so don't be surprised to see a response to help continue his ability to annoy and disrupt opposing players.

In the upcoming 2022 NFL season, Mahomes and Ramsey will face off on November 27th at home in Kansas City. Both teams are set to be a competitive force, making this matchup a top game during the season.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mason Rudolph takes swipe at Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was openly unhappy when the Pittsburgh Steelers used a third-round draft pick on Mason Rudolph in 2018. That set the stage for what became a bit of an awkward relationship between the two quarterbacks, and Rudolph clearly has not forgotten about it. Rudolph is now the veteran in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AOL Corp

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly be hit with 24th civil lawsuit

A 24th civil case is expected to be filed Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. This new lawsuit comes just days after a 23rd case was brought against Watson and news broke that the quarterback, according to a lawsuit, offered a $100,000 settlement to each of the first 22 women who filed cases against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Chiefs#American Football
NBC Sports

T.O. to look past Hall of Fame beef, attend Young's induction

WALNUT CREEK -- Four years ago, Terrell Owens became the only living inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to not attend his enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility. The two-year snub of Owens was controversial.
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Jarvis Landry Reportedly "Dominating" Saints Practice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasted no time making a strong impression on his teammates during OTAs. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Landry was "dominant" during Thursday's practice session. "The biggest takeaway from this practice is that Jarvis Landry is a good football player," Underhill said. "He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
787
Followers
165
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy