Economic Dashboard reveals surprising statistics of Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport‘s public pools are set to open Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty over who would be running them was settled in late May and in spite of a nationwide lifeguard shortage that has also made an impact locally. Rock Solid is back on deck...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 150 local high school and college students get a unique opportunity to work in city government. The Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship program kicked off Monday with orientation at Independence Stadium. Students work 30 hours a week for 8 weeks in a...
SHREVEPORT, La - The summer swimming season is here, but will our local public pools be able to open on time?. Shortages are everywhere these days on all kinds of things including lifeguards. The 5 Shreveport city pools are scheduled to open Tuesday at 1pm. KTBS checked with the city...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A colorful new public art project is taking shape underneath the Marshall Street I-20 overpass. The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce leadership class chose the installation as their community project. They raised half of the funds themselves, and City Council Member LeVette Fuller provided the other half of the money needed from available CARES Act funds.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program officially begins Monday, June 6. The student orientation takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Independence Stadium Skybox at 3301 Pershing Boulevard. Students will learn more about the program, participate in a resume...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A public meeting took place Monday night regarding major redistricting changes in Shreveport. The meeting held inside the Southfield School auditorium was meant to give the public a chance to weigh- in on the future of city council districts. The centralized location was chosen by...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council will hold a public hearing on June 13 to present plans and get input from residents about the future of council districts. Bossier City Council President Don Williams sent a public notice regarding upcoming meetings to determine changes that will...
The Wall Street Journal recently published an article by contributor Rachel Wolfe about a trip she and a friend took from Chicago to New Orleans and back again in a rented electric vehicle. In the article she said she spent more time charging the vehicle than sleeping. Think about that.... They took a four day trip that took more time out of their trip charging their rented electric vehicle, than they spent sleeping.
June 6, 2022 - Over the past week, and the transition from May to June, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department received 5 calls. This week was free from fires as all 5 calls pertain to medical emergencies. Starting early morning Thursday June 2nd, a call was received about an unresponsive...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport suspended its curbside recycling program back in Oct. 2020. Since then, many have asked when Shreveport’s new residential recycle pickup will begin. According to Mayor Adrian Perkins, the simple answer is very soon. He said legislation regarding recycling will be brought...
SHREVEPORT, La. (Stacker) — Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled major statistics for the Shreveport, La., metro area real estate market for the four weeks that ended May 29, 2022. Soaring home prices in the U.S. appear out of sync with fundamentals, as was the case during the housing bubble...
Work to remove the Confederate Monument from in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse is almost complete. But the workers got a surprise this weekend. While dismantling the monument, they found a time capsule hidden in the base of the structure. A crew from Twin Blends Photography was on the...
Today we had the pleasure to bring two area U.S. Army service members. Meet Bossier City Recruiting Station Manager, Sergeant 1st Class Aaron Chatham and Shreveport Recruiting Center Commander, Staff Sergeant Magali Cabrera who are telling us all about what we can expect from the U.S. Army booth at the Fit For Life Expo.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work on extensive repairs to the LA 526 (Bert Kouns) overpass over I-20 in Shreveport begins Monday night and the LA DOTD is reminding drivers that there will be detours. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says drivers can expect delays starting Monday at...
COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Red River Parish Public Schools will dismiss students at 11 a.m. due to a water main break in Coushatta that caused schools in the district to be without water. Lunch will be served to students and they will be dismissed/. This applies to all public...
An attorney for the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy confirms what is believed to be a memory box was found beneath a bust as crews prepare the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish courthouse for relocation.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With skyrocketing rent prices creating new challenges for East Texas families, leaving some looking to escape those costs. Douglas Barber, a property manager at the #1 RV Park of Tyler said that once you buy the recreational vehicle, the cost of living is minimal in comparison to renting an apartment or […]
We want to know, where the worst roads are in Texarkana?. From what most people tell me, the roads around Arkansas High need a lot of work as well as the College Hill area. I travel down Jefferson often and the end by the high school is in big need of repair. The 50th street area from Jefferson all the way to UPS is beyond bad. It is full of potholes and some area doesn't even look like there is any asphalt left on the road at all.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Juneteenth is right around the corner. And this upcoming weekend, you have an opportunity to join in on an early event. It’s the Cedar Grove pre-Juneteenth parade and homecoming celebration on Saturday, June 11. The gathering celebrates the importance of Juneteenth and highlights some...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you were looking forward to applying for a job at Amazon's new facility in Shreveport soon, it looks like you're going to have to wait. Local reports say hiring won't start until February of next year, or maybe next summer. And the facility won't open until...
