Economic Dashboard reveals surprising statistics of Shreveport-Bossier

We want to know, where the worst roads are in Texarkana?. From what most people tell me, the roads around Arkansas High need a lot of work as well as the College Hill area. I travel down Jefferson often and the end by the high school is in big need of repair. The 50th street area from Jefferson all the way to UPS is beyond bad. It is full of potholes and some area doesn't even look like there is any asphalt left on the road at all.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO