ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LOONA tease new music with mysterious teaser video, ‘The Journey’

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREAD MORE: BVNDIT – ‘Re-Original’ review: a two-year break has not dulled their drive. Today (June 3), the 12-member group unveiled a cryptic trailer titled ‘The Journey’, which features lush flowers and grass growing on an empty, pastel-coloured train carriage. The clip ends with a mysterious release date of June 20...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Halsey’s Label Pledges Support for Singer Following TikTok Kerfuffle: ‘We Love You’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (5/31): On Tuesday, Halsey’s record label Capitol Music shared their support for the Badlands singer and announced that they will be releasing her new song “So Good” on June 9, after Halsey’s TikToks claiming that the label wouldn’t let her drop the song before a viral moment on the video app. “We love you and are here to support you,” the label wrote, sharing a statement calling itself a company “that encourages open dialogue.” “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hyolyn
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
People

Eve Shares Sweet Photo at Husband's Car Rally with Son Wilde, 3 Months: 'Daddy's Lil Baller'

On Sunday, Eve, 43, shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring husband Maximillion Cooper and their 3-month-old son Wilde at Cooper's Gumball 3000 car rally in Toronto. In the cute family photo, Eve cradled her baby boy, who looked too cute in an all-black ensemble with a blue pacifier in his mouth, while posing next to Cooper. Both the rapper and the British entrepreneur dressed in Gumball 3000 apparel for the annual event.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loona#Pop Girl#Reality Tv#Bvndit#Queendom 2#Mnet#Viviz#Wjsn#The North American#Loonatheworld
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy