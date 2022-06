Glenrockians, are you ready for one of the best weekends of your 2022 summer – if not the best weekend?. Get your beach towels and swimsuits out, folks, because the Town Square Grand Opening is Friday, June 3 starting with the splash pad countdown at 3:30 p.m., followed by the official ribbon cutting ceremony by town council members John Moulton, Boots Faunce, Roy Kincaid and Margaret Nunn, and Mayor Bruce Roumell.

GLENROCK, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO