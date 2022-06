The Boston Celtics are playing the 2022 NBA Finals, trying to win the championship for the first time in 14 years against one of the biggest dynasties the NBA has seen in recent times. The C's aren't afraid of anything. They easily handled the Brooklyn Nets, had to work hard to beat the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and then do the same against the No. 1 seed in the East Miami Heat.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO