The Boys’ Cast Breaks Down The Show’s Biggest Moments!!

By Editorial Team
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys is a show that constantly feels ahead of its time, but in other ways it reflects the comic it is based on, which debuted in 2006. From the start of the pilot, it will be realized that it isn’t simply some other superhero series. Even better, it’s no longer...

chamberlainsun.com

TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
The Independent

Simon Cowell makes rare apology after leaving young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell made a rare apology after realising he left a young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent.The music mogul and BGT judge had given harsh feedback to magic act Matricks Illusion at the start of the show.However, unbeknownst to Cowell at the time, one of the members, named Lamorna, was left upset by his words.This was brought to his attention and, while giving his verdict to singing collective Welsh of the West End later on in the episode, Cowell used the opportunity to address the subject.“By the way, I have to say something – you know, going back...
UPI News

Reports: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey split up

June 6 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits on their relationship. The 35-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress recently broke up after more than a year of dating, according to People. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source said. "They still love each...
Narcity USA

'Selling Sunset' Exes Chrishell & Jason Just Hugged It Out With G Flip At The MTV Awards

Most people couldn't imagine sharing a hug with their current partner and their ex, but Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are not most people. Stause, her ex Oppenheim and her current partner, G Flip, shared an intense but awkward embrace during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, and the cameras captured the odd moment for all to see.
The Guardian

Yes Man review – London gang story is marked out by astute introspection

From Bullet Boy to Blue Story, the inescapable whirlpool of life in London’s youth gangs has been a cinematic theme for some time now – one that invariably comes with the standard-issue banging grime soundtrack. Daniel Glenn-Barbour’s low-budget debut doesn’t deviate from the norm, but it has a heightened introspection that marks it out, a kind of dull roiling despair behind the eyes, thanks to its unusually passive protagonist: Darrell who, as the title suggests, is forever acquiescing to the requests of others – and is played with terrifically repressed, bobble-hatted anti-verve by Kieton Saunders-Browne.
Deadline

Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Boards Synchronicity Feature ‘KILL’; CAA To Handle Worldwide Sales

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content has boarded Synchronicity Films and Mr. B Films’ feature KILL, which has entered principal photography. Former Netflix International senior exec Barmack, who launched Wild Sheep two years ago, described Kill as “uniquely international, genre, and big in scope,” stating it will “deliver for all partners.” The feature, the debut film from director Rodger Griffiths, is the second Synchronicity project that Wild Sheep has partnered on, following YA TV series One More Kill from Sugar Rush’s Holly Phillips. Meanwhile, Deadline can reveal that CAA Media Finance is handling worldwide sales for KILL and Library Pictures...
