Click here to read the full article. Shaun White and Nina Dobrev made their red carpet debut in style. The Olympian and the “Vampire Diaries” alum hit the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in London on Thursday. Though the couple has been together for two years, this was the first time they walked the red carpet together. The star-studded premiere included other familiar faces like Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm and even Prince William and Kate Middleton. To the glamorous event, Dobrev wore an ivory floor-length gown from Givenchy. The sleek dress featured a slit along the leg, a cutout in the bodice...

