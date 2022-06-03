Regional Cuisine Almond Snacks

And then there were three. It’s been seemingly a long, emotional journey on Top Chef: Houston. The reality TV show competition started with 15 hopeful cheftestants who were put through the ringer of challenges, all the while exploring the diversity, culture, and unique qualities of Clutch City. This week, though, the show’s finalists have spent a second week in Tucson, Arizona — the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy designated in the United States. There’s Houston’s “hometown hero,” Evelyn García, who has further honed her passion in cooking with Latin and Southeast Asian flavors; Buddha Lo, the New York chef by way of Australia who is known for his over-the-top-techniques and decorative dishes; and Detroit’s Sarah Welch, a quirky chef who’s passion for produce and fire in Last Chance Kitchen won her a place back in the finals.

