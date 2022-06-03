HCOE holds 10th annual California Seal of Biliteracy

Press release from Garberville Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Tim Tietz:. Garberville FPD was originally formed in 1940 and at that time the boundaries of the district were narrowly drawn to include only the town center of Garberville and the old Wallen Ranch area located along the lower part of Alderpoint Road was annexed over 30 years ago. Today, our volunteers respond far beyond the Garberville area and many who receive services from the FPD may not realize they do not live within our boundaries. Given the small size of the Garberville FPD, and the nature of development in southern Humboldt, the Garberville FPD is regularly called to respond outside our district boundaries to Benbow, Sprowel Creek, Garberville Airport/Kimtu Meadows, Bear Canyon, upper Alderpoint Road, and South U.S. 101/Richardson Grove – and we refer to these communities as our “goodwill service area.” Our goodwill service area is currently outside of any local jurisdiction that is responsible for providing community fire protection and rescue services – a jurisdictional “no-man’s-land”. We also regularly provide mutual aid to the Sprowel Creek Volunteer Fire Company (VFC) in the Nielson Ranch area.

GARBERVILLE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO