Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO