Travel Lane County Welcomes New Staff May 2022

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors have approved $45,300 for phase one of a temporary outdoor shelter near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages - the group working to lease the property and manage the camp, which would primarily serve women and children. He told Councilors at this week's meeting, "There’s a lot of fear out there; and it’s justified fear. The neighbors are talking about drug use, people using - if you will - the street for bathrooms. Crime and graffiti, specifically graffiti in that area by people who are living in unmanaged camps. It’s true; in unmanaged camp situations, these things do exist. And our proposal is to turn that around and have managed camps."
Lane County Developmental Disabilities Services held a grand opening Wednesday, of a new 25,000 square foot building in Eugene. The place was designed specifically to meet the needs of clients living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Steven Valvo has I/DD. He’s holding the giant scissors used to cut the ribbon...
Drift Creek Bridge in the mountains of the Oregon Coast (also known as Bear Creek Bridge) is thought to be the oldest remaining covered bridge in Oregon. This bridge has an interesting history, and was only preserved due to the effort of a husband and wife who wanted to save it from destruction.
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible to anyone who feels the call of the Pacific. The coastal town brought in three beach wheelchairs for public use, along with three portable "Mobi-mats." The effort to improve accessibility to the beach...
Overnight travelers should expect single lane traffic south of the Halsey-Brownsville exit on Interstate 5 starting 9 p.m. Monday, June 6. According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews are paving a bridge at milepost 210. The project is expected to last four nights. One lane...
Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
(Seal Rock, Oregon) – Everything has an origin story, just like superheroes. But on the Oregon coast, the beginnings of certain landmarks can be spooky, even downright frightening. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) Down between Waldport and Newport, the rocky landmarks known as Seal Rocks (or more commonly...
A horse residing at a ranch in Clackamas County, Oregon, presented with neurologic signs and later tested positive for equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1) on May 31. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed the horse has been euthanized. The owners reported they were recently at the 2022 Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) state championship at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, from May 12-15. An additional horse from the same ranch also participated in the OHSET meet and developed respiratory clinical signs but is reported to be recovering.
EUGENE, Ore. - Tut, tut - it looks like rain Saturday. No bother: The Lane County Farmers Market will be open for business in a new pavilion constructed in downtown Eugene. The market moved to 5th Avenue during construction of the new Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza. With completion of...
REEDSPORT, Ore. - It's been three years since the gate has closed to visitors at Loon Lake Recreation Area. The Bureau of Land Management says that's going to change this summer. Fallen trees at Loon Lake Recreation Area after a snowy February in 2019 came with an unexpected cost. "It...
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
Bendites have saying: "show up and blow up," which means, come as you are, with no planning. Still, some things need a little planning ahead if you're heading to Bend, Oregon. Insider tips, such as knowing where and how to get trail permits, properly selecting what to wear and understanding the art of blending in like a local, are key to a successful trip. Afraid you'll stick out like a sore out-of-town thumb when you get to Bend? Memorize this list, and you’ll be set for a crash landing in Oregon’s highest-profile outdoor vacation destination.
Oregon lawmakers last year gave every public school district in Oregon the option to ban guns from their premises. So far, most districts have declined to take them up on the offer. Since a change to Oregon law in September, just 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted...
The six Curry Campus nursing graduates began their nursing education in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. They persevered. They learned amazing lessons in flexibility and being able to adapt to change – all excellent skills essential to the nursing profession. In the face of multiple challenges, this group worked hard to maintain their studies, work as a team, and learn how to provide patient care in a demanding environment. Healthcare is ever evolving and changes rapidly. These Curry Campus graduates are more than ready and are looking forward to their upcoming careers as RNs.
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
A man referred to in court records as “R.T.” was well known to prosecutors in Lane County when they charged him with threatening two people with a knife on a Eugene street last November. Since 1986, R.T., 58, has been charged with crimes at least 34 times. Records...
The Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay announced May 25 it would close its inpatient unit for adult psychiatric patients. That’s a blow for a state that is already desperately short of places for people experiencing mental health crises. As WW reported this week, the long-standing space crunch at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital, has resulted in the warehousing of patients who need residential care in scarce psychiatric beds at privately run hospitals, such as PeaceHealth, Providence and the Unity Center.
