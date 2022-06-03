Tiffin Columbian baffles Defiance

DeAndre Ware was back in the friendly confines of the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo Saturday night scoring a unanimous decision in the eight round main event over Philadelphia’s Christopher Brooker. Super middleweight Ware whose day job is a firefighter with the Toledo Fire Department, prevailed in what was a messy fight. After a tactical feeling out first round the contest devolved into one that featured more clutching and grabbing than clean punches. Ware attempted to gain some punching distance and had an excellent flurry in the third but by the fifth stanza the pattern for the remainder of the bout was firmly established. Referee Jaime Howe did his best in admonishing both contestants about their holding but whether it was just the contrasting styles or their mutual desire to keep the fight at close quarters, the pace of the bout remained the same until the final bell. Judges saw Ware the winner (15-3-2, 9 KOs) scoring it 79-74 x 2 and 78-75 and dropping Brooker to (16-11, 6 KOs).

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO