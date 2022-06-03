Tiffin Columbian baffles Defiance

Tiffin Columbian unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Defiance in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on June 2. Recently on May 28 , Defiance squared off with Napoleon...
Wheelersburg handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 5-2 loss in an Ohio high school softball matchup on June 4. In recent action on May 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canfield South Range and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on May 21 at Ironton High School. For a full recap, click here.
DeAndre Ware was back in the friendly confines of the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo Saturday night scoring a unanimous decision in the eight round main event over Philadelphia’s Christopher Brooker. Super middleweight Ware whose day job is a firefighter with the Toledo Fire Department, prevailed in what was a messy fight. After a tactical feeling out first round the contest devolved into one that featured more clutching and grabbing than clean punches. Ware attempted to gain some punching distance and had an excellent flurry in the third but by the fifth stanza the pattern for the remainder of the bout was firmly established. Referee Jaime Howe did his best in admonishing both contestants about their holding but whether it was just the contrasting styles or their mutual desire to keep the fight at close quarters, the pace of the bout remained the same until the final bell. Judges saw Ware the winner (15-3-2, 9 KOs) scoring it 79-74 x 2 and 78-75 and dropping Brooker to (16-11, 6 KOs).
AKRON — It was one of those “You’ve got to believe” moments. And Lincolnview believed. And believed. And believed. Down three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Lancers put together a comeback that maybe had to be seen to be believed when they came up just short in the Division IV softball state championship game in a 3-2 loss to Strasburg-Franklin on Saturday.
“Whatever good things we build, end up building us.” Jim Rohan As a dedicated builder, Earnie built many homes and churches during his career. In turn, the Master Builder blessed him with the joy of raising a family, for whom he was the ultimate provider. Earnie made sure the roof was secure over their heads, their bellies were fed, and their hearts and minds filled with love and teachings of the Lord.
Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.
2021 RECORD: 9–4 1ST CLEVELAND PUBLIC TEAM TO MAKE STATE FINAL. 1ST-MOST PLAYERS ON OHIO STATE'S ROSTER (21) 1ST-MOST ROSTER APPEARANCES (71) The first Tarblooder to make a Buckeye roster was Troy Smith. 20 more Glenville alumni played for the Buckeyes between 2002 and 2016. Although there has been...
Earlier this week, Michigan rewarded its football players with dog tags to commemorate last season's win over Ohio State. The dog tags the players received have a Michigan football helmet on the frontside that says "Team 142." It also has a decal on it that says "The Game." As for...
If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […]
A restaurant in Rossford that sells sushi had 20 health code violations during a recent inspection. The Wood County Health Department conducted a consultation inspection at Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, on May 10 and found 12 critical and eight non-critical violations. This inspection is not required...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Will Toledo taxpayers be kicking in additional money for a new housing and retail complex?. Developers say the cost is going up for the Colony project and they need the city’s help relocating a sewer project to make the housing project happen. Eventually, the 42-inch...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
MANSFIELD — One by one, racers sped down a hill in the parking lot of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on June 5 to test drive their cars for the upcoming North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby. For many, the race is a tradition that involves the whole family. This...
GALION — The Galion Intermediate School is hosting a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2022-2023 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students through August 12. Students participating in the scavenger hunt received a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, can visit one of 14 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word”.
