ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Acciona Energia plans Spain battery plant with China's Envision, Expansion reports

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3aXI_0fz7ITxg00

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power company Acciona Energia (ANE.MC) is planning to build a battery manufacturing plant and a lithium mine in southern Spain in partnership with China's Envision Group, newspaper Expansion reported on Friday.

The project will require a 2.5 billion euro ($2.69 billion) investment, the newspaper said, without citing its source for that figure.

The Spanish government would help fund the investment with European Union rescue funds set up to help member states recover from the COVID-induced economic contraction.

Neither Acciona nor Envision Group immediately responded to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy's PM Draghi vetoes technology transfer to China

ROME/BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi, has vetoed a transfer of technology and software to China in a deal involving industrial robot maker EFORT Intelligent Equipment (688165.SS), according to a Shanghai filing and a source close to the matter. The rebuffed group earlier this year announced...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Acciona Energia#Spanish#Envision Group#Expansion#European Union#Covid
Reuters

Europe’s energy subsidies help Putin and pollution

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s leaders have the right intentions to tackle soaring energy bills – and the wrong remedies. After gas prices quadrupled since last year, European Union governments had committed 0.6% of the bloc’s GDP, as of late April, to help their economies cushion the blow. That makes sense. Yet the way they do it enriches Russia and compromises an EU pledge to cut 2030 greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to their 1990 level.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
Reuters

Analysis: Colombia's extractive industries watching election warily

BOGOTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's leftist firebrand presidential candidate Gustavo Petro is too close in recent polls for the comfort of oil companies and miners who worry that his promised policies would imperil Colombia's economy and energy self-sufficiency, high-ranking industry figures and business associations said. Petro, currently a senator,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Savannah says Portugal lithium mine delayed by 'political process'

LISBON, June 8 (Reuters) - Savannah Resources said on Wednesday it had little control over what it described as the political process which is delaying its extraction plans for what could become western Europe's largest lithium mine in northern Portugal. Portugal is already Europe's biggest lithium producer, but its miners...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares tumble over 3% as industrial, financial stocks weigh

June 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares plunged more than 3% on Monday, marking their second-straight session of losses, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks. * At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 3.12% at 7,803.61. The index fell to its lowest in two weeks earlier in the session.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field

Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK North Sea, eight months after the country's regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns. — Shell Plc won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK’s North Sea, eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy