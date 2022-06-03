ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County reinstates indoor face-covering requirements

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlameda County will bring back its mask mandate...

www.cbsnews.com

KSBW.com

Alameda County becomes first Bay Area county to mandate masks again

Last month, Bay Area counties announced that were opting not to mandate masks indoors amid the current uptick of COVID-19 cases, citing low hospitalization numbers, as well as the fact that the highly vaccinated region is well-protected against severe illness and death. Video Player | Mask mandates returning to some...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Return of Indoor Mask Mandate Met With Some Confusion in Fremont

Alameda County reinstated their indoor mask mandate Thursday, but in Fremont, many businesses and residents said it was met with some confusion. "I think there was a little bit of confusion. I don't think everybody yet knows that the mask mandate has happened again,” said Amia Bakery employee, Yunee. “But, there was one customer, before you guys came in and we just, you know, politely asked them to put a mask on and if they refuse, then we just kind of tell them, we can't serve you have your mask on.”
FREMONT, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Glen Park Fire Displaces Five Residents

A fire engulfed a dry cleaner in the heart of SF's Glen Park neighborhood Saturday, displacing at least five residents and causing a minor injury to an on-site employee. The blaze was reported at 7:16 p.m. near the corner of Chenery and Diamond Streets, and San Francisco Fire Department had managed to put it out by 8:08 p.m.; the injured employee suffered a small burn on her arm and the displaced residents were not in the building when the fire happened. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Community rallies to support bombshell report on Hunters Point Shipyard

‘Stop poisoning and killing us for profits!’ Hunters Point community residents and advocates speak out. Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on Friday, June 3, 2022, to support a San Francisco Civil Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of the Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund site. Over $1 billion of US government funds have been spent to remediate the Hunters Point site as well as Treasure Island, but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 a.m. last call could be coming to San Francisco, Oakland under new proposal

SAN FRANCISCO – Bars in San Francisco, Oakland and several other cities in California could be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. under a new proposal brought on by two Bay Area lawmakers.State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, both Democrats representing San Francisco, introduced Senate Bill 930 at a briefing on Friday. The measure would allow seven pilot cities across the state to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m."California's one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife — requiring all alcohol sales to end at 2 am, whether in downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Board of Supervisors candidate arrested for DUI; crashes new Cadillac

This story was originally printed in Thursday’s Daily Post. To get all of the local news first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A candidate for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said yesterday. Steven...
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SAN JOSE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Berkeley resident sentenced for killing Cosumnes Oaks High grad

An Alameda Superior Court judge on May 23 sentenced a Berkeley man to 25 years in prison for killing a 19-year-old man who was a UC Berkeley student and a Cosumnes Oaks High School graduate. Seth Smith was taking a walk near his Berkeley home during the evening of June...
BERKELEY, CA
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Rolex Robbery Rattles Residents Thursday

A local couple was surprised by a group of armed robbers in downtown Walnut Creek Thursday, surrendering a Rolex watch, wallet and other items when the thieves confronted them on Locust Street at approximately 3:37 p.m. The three suspects, described only as three black males, were observed leaving the area...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds march in San Francisco for more stringent gun laws

SAN FRANCISCO - Advocates for stronger gun laws demonstrated Saturday afternoon at one of the most iconic spots in San Francisco, The Golden Gate Bridge. It was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and in light of recent mass shootings in America, many people wanted to speak out against gun violence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

