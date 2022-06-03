Biden's call for gun safety prompts Bay Area demonstrations of support

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the gunman who allegedly targeted victims based on their race in a New York supermarket mass shooting isn't the only person who should be held accountable for the victims' deaths. Crump — who has represented families in high profile cases such as Trayvon Martin's death — says those who "curate the hate" and are "at the root of the hate" are to blame as well.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO