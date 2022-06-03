ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's call for gun safety prompts Bay Area demonstrations of support

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Thursday declared it is...

After weekend of gun violence, expert says there is "disconnect" between public's demand for action and what policymakers will do

It was a weekend marked by terrifying gun violence across the country, with 13 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday. In Philadelphia, three people died and 12 more were injured Saturday night as gunfire erupted on South Street at a time when hundreds of people were gathered. Police say multiple shooters were involved. It appears the violence started after an altercation escalated.
Attorney Ben Crump hopes to hold those "at the root of the hate" accountable in Buffalo supermarket shooting

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the gunman who allegedly targeted victims based on their race in a New York supermarket mass shooting isn't the only person who should be held accountable for the victims' deaths. Crump — who has represented families in high profile cases such as Trayvon Martin's death — says those who "curate the hate" and are "at the root of the hate" are to blame as well.
