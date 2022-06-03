Biden's call for gun safety prompts Bay Area demonstrations of support

Tokyo — As the U.S. gun control debate intensifies, some Americans are looking overseas for ideas on how to prevent mass shootings. Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the world. There were more than four firearm homicides in the U.S. per 100,000 people during 2019, compared to almost zero in Japan.
It was a weekend marked by terrifying gun violence across the country, with 13 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday. In Philadelphia, three people died and 12 more were injured Saturday night as gunfire erupted on South Street at a time when hundreds of people were gathered. Police say multiple shooters were involved. It appears the violence started after an altercation escalated.
Ukrainian officials say they have re-taken part of Severodonetsk, a key eastern city. Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly using unguided missiles in the Donbas region. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Odesa.
Buffalo mayor: "Evil will not win" "We are still hurting, we are still grieving, and we are still in pain from what happened in our community on May 14," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told the crowd. "In Buffalo, in the Bronx, in Brooklyn, all across New York state, all across...
A CBS News poll released Sunday showed 60% of Americans want gun laws to be more strict — an increase of 6 points since May 22. Renée Hopkins, CEO of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, joins CBS News to discuss what can be done to bring real reform.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the gunman who allegedly targeted victims based on their race in a New York supermarket mass shooting isn't the only person who should be held accountable for the victims' deaths. Crump — who has represented families in high profile cases such as Trayvon Martin's death — says those who "curate the hate" and are "at the root of the hate" are to blame as well.
