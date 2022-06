The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hosted a recruiting event on Saturday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. "We need people, we have opportunities here. We have great pay and great benefits and again we are the largest law enforcement department in San Diego and we are all family here and we want to invite everyone who is interested in starting a career here to come to learn more,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Lavinia Fifita said.

