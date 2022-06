Labour MP Ian Byrne has called on UEFA to follow up its apology for the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final with a “retraction of the smears” against Liverpool fans.The governing body apologised for access issues that led to fans being crushed and tear-gassed outside the Stade de France in Paris before Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Liverpool.That came after UEFA initially blamed the problems on the late arrival of fans before later issuing a statement referring to fake tickets as the cause.Byrne, who is the MP for Liverpool West Derby and attended the match, wants UEFA to go...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO