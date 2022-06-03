Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off its first day of its four day event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Elks Rodeo kicked off its first day of the event Thursday night.

Events included in the rodeo were bareback riding, tie down roping steer wrestling and more.

The event also includes vendors, food and much more.

The rodeo is held at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Ground.

The Elks Rodeo Parade takes place on Saturday on South Broadway Street. The rodeo goes through Sunday.

