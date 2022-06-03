ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off its first day of its four day event

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eHxp_0fz7E19J00

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Elks Rodeo kicked off its first day of the event Thursday night.

Events included in the rodeo were bareback riding, tie down roping steer wrestling and more.

The event also includes vendors, food and much more.

The rodeo is held at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Ground.

The Elks Rodeo Parade takes place on Saturday on South Broadway Street. The rodeo goes through Sunday.

The post Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off its first day of its four day event appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Rodeo, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks#Bareback Riding#Santa Maria Elks Rodeo#The Elks Rodeo Parade
syvnews.com

Rylie Halsell crowned 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen

St. Joseph High School senior Rylie Halsell is the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen. After a three-month fundraising campaign, Halsell raised more money for non-profit organizations than her two counterparts; Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales, with a total of $372,620. Halsell was sponsored by St. Joseph High and succeeds...
SANTA MARIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lompoc, CA

Lompoc is a lovely city on the Central Coast of Santa Barbara County, California. The Chumash people were Lompoc’s first inhabitants, settling on California’s central and southern coast. They called the area Lum Poc, meaning “lagoon” or “stagnant waters.”. Today, Lompoc is the “City of...
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 3-12

The EZBike Project brings taco Tuesday group rides to Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - May 31st marked the last day of CycleMAYnia, a month long program by the EZBike Project, that brings "Taco Tuesday Group Rides" to Goleta. The event allowed people on the South Coast to test ride electric bikes from 11:30 AM to 1:30 pm with a taco- filled lunch break in between. Participants The post The EZBike Project brings taco Tuesday group rides to Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Santa Barbara Zoo brings back “Zoo Brew”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The Santa Barbara Zoo brought back "Zoo Brew" for the first time since the pandemic. The event took place Saturday afternoon with a VIP hour, too. One attendee named Cole McLaughlin stated that VIP is a bit higher cost wise than regular entry, but allowed for early entry, appetizers, and first dibs The post The Santa Barbara Zoo brings back “Zoo Brew” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Good Ride Rally gives back to service members

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Saturday marked the second annual Santa Barbara Good Ride Poker Run to support veterans. The event, which started in Santa Barbara and ended in Los Alamos, brought motorcyclists together to raise money for veterans. The money will be donated to organizations including "Save Our Service Members" and "Infinite Hero." Participants of The post Good Ride Rally gives back to service members appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

ZZ Top rocks Paso Robles, California

On May 29th, I had the opportunity to witness one of the best rock-and-roll bands to ever come out of the 70s at one of my favorite venues — the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California. As a kid growing up with 70s rock-and-roll due to having older parents, when I saw that ZZ Top was coming to town, I had to jump on the opportunity to see them.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy