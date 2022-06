Vladimir Putin will widen his assault on Ukraine in order to push Kyiv’s forces further from Russia’s border if Western nations send supplies of long-range rockets, Moscow’s foreign minister has claimed.“The longer the range of weapons you supply, the farther away the line from where neo-Nazis could threaten the Russian Federation will be pushed,” Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, referencing claims Moscow has used to justify its invasion.The threat comes after Vladimir Putin warned of fresh strikes on “facilities that we haven’t struck yet” if the US presses ahead with delivering long-range missile systems. Following a Russian strike on...

POLITICS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO