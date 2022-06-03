London Bridge attack: 'It didn't feel as horrifying as it was'

I am an asylum seeker from Iran. I have been given a notice from the Home Office that I will be one of those flown to Rwanda on 14 June. I don’t know how you would feel about that prospect. For my part, I am considering suicide to avoid being forcibly sent there. And I can tell you that most of the other asylum seekers who are in the same situation as me are also considering suicide. We feel there is no other choice for us. The Home Office has locked us all up in detention centres; everyone is feeling very bad.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO