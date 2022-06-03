London Bridge attack: 'It didn't feel as horrifying as it was'

Tube stations across London will be closed today because of a strike which will cause travel chaos for those planning to return to work after the long Bank Holiday break.London Underground advised people not to travel, warning of severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action in a dispute over jobs and pensions.Transport for London (TfL) said some train services will run but many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed, while others may only open...
Comments / 0