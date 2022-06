Betty Ruth Mosher Samson was born July 26, 1925 in North Sacramento to Maynard A. and Inez M. Menten Mosher. She attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento. After taking an aircraft engine mechanics course, she graduated in January 1943. Betty went immediately to work at McClellan Field in Engine Repair. She worked until November 1945 when her wartime indefinite status relieved her of her job at McClellan. Betty loved her job as an aircraft mechanic and has always been proud of her work in the war effort.

