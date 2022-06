The Placer County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (DSA) has filed a second-amended writ of mandate in its lawsuit against Placer County. Both parties have been in negotiations since March 2018. The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved Ordinance 6104-B on Sept. 14, 2021, to impose the county’s proposal of salary increases, amending incentive pay from percentage to flat amount and providing Tahoe Branch Assignment Pay for deputies who live within 50 driving miles of the Burton Creek Substation to offset housing costs in the Lake Tahoe area.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO