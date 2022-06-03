ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Spending Of Consumers On Automobile Maintenance In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive brake caliper market, assessing the market based on its segments like vehicle types, caliper type, piston material type, end-user type, and major regions. The report tracks...

AFP

US suspends solar tariffs, boosts production in clean energy push

US President Joe Biden on Monday will suspend tariffs for two years on solar panel imports from four countries and invoke a key power to compel domestic manufacture of clean energy technology, the White House said. "Today's clean energy technologies are a critical part of the arsenal we must harness to lower energy costs for families, reduce risks to our power grid, and tackle the urgent crisis of a changing climate," the White House said in a fact sheet.
