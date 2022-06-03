Europe E-Bike Market To Be Driven by Government Support And Initiatives In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027 

After the first world war, workers wanted a peace dividend for their sacrifices. Within three years they got it. Almost every industrialised nation – with the exception of Japan – accepted the newly established International Labour Organization’s call to limit working hours to eight a day and 48 a week. While most developed countries enacted legislation to achieve these aims, Britain, along with the United States and Italy, did so through collective agreements.

ECONOMY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO