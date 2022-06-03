ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global B-Hydroxybutyrate (Ketone Body) Assay Kits Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Product Demand From Diagnostic Centres In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

texasguardian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global B-Hydroxybutyrate (Ketone Body) Assay Kits Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global B-hydroxybutyrate (ketone body) assay kits market, assessing the market based on its segments like assay types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing

June 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up. Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy