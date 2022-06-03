Hardy and Nance Studios presents "I have crossed oceans of time"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Folklife presents the 33rd annual Accordion Kings & Queens concert. The event features a lineup of the best in Texas accordion music genres, including Norteño, Zydeco, Cajun, and more. Performers include Houston-based Norteño superstars Las Fenix, Zydeco act RJ & Kreole Smoove, Grammy nominated Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours, and Texas Folklife’s 2022 Big Squeeze champions in Conjunto, Zydeco, Polka and Cajun categories.
