Hardy and Nance Studios presents "I have crossed oceans of time"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Redbud Gallery presents "American Epic: A Selection of Seven Prints," an exhibition by artist Jesse Shaw. For this exhibition, Shaw selected seven prints from the series that best represent the body of work as a whole. This work has been shown nationally while in progress as the series reaches the fifty prints that will make up the overall work. In addition to the series, Shaw has continued to explore other mediums, techniques, and collaborations as an extension of the "American Epic."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO