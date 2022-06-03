ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hardy and Nance Studios presents "I have crossed oceans of time"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "I have...

Dance Source Houston presents Barnstorm Dance Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dance Source Houston will present Barnstorm Dance Fest, featuring dance makers from Houston and beyond. The festival will have a full week of live performances, dance film screenings, and artist talks, attracting dance audiences from across the Greater Houston region.
HOUSTON, TX
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Shahzia Sikander: Extraordinary Realities" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Shahzia Sikander: Extraordinary Realities" brings together nearly 60 of Sikander’s works, from public and private collections. The presentation tracks her groundbreaking deconstruction of manuscript painting in Pakistan; development of a new personal vocabulary in her graduate years at the Rhode Island School of Design; expanded explorations around identity at the Glassell School; and global approach during her first years in New York. Throughout that time, she richly interrogated gender, sexuality, race, class, and history, creating open-ended narratives that have sustained her as one of the most significant artists working today.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Folklife presents 33rd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Folklife presents the 33rd annual Accordion Kings & Queens concert. The event features a lineup of the best in Texas accordion music genres, including Norteño, Zydeco, Cajun, and more. Performers include Houston-based Norteño superstars Las Fenix, Zydeco act RJ & Kreole Smoove, Grammy nominated Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours, and Texas Folklife’s 2022 Big Squeeze champions in Conjunto, Zydeco, Polka and Cajun categories.
TEXAS STATE
Downtown Cowtown at the Isis presents Batman Triple Feature

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Movie Mutant will present a Triple Feature to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Batman Returns. The event includes special appearances by Batman and some of his infamous foes in the lobby between movies and short Batman videos in the theatre.
HOUSTON, TX
Redbud Gallery presents Jesse Shaw: "American Epic: A Selection of Seven Prints" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Redbud Gallery presents "American Epic: A Selection of Seven Prints," an exhibition by artist Jesse Shaw. For this exhibition, Shaw selected seven prints from the series that best represent the body of work as a whole. This work has been shown nationally while in progress as the series reaches the fifty prints that will make up the overall work. In addition to the series, Shaw has continued to explore other mediums, techniques, and collaborations as an extension of the "American Epic."
HOUSTON, TX
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Jazz on Film

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The annual series “Jazz on Film,” organized by guest curator Peter Lucas, celebrates the intersections of jazz and cinema. This year’s program features three weekends of special screenings that include rare classics with memorable jazz scores, as well as documentaries that illuminate fascinating figures in the world of jazz.
HOUSTON, TX
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band comes to Houston as part of their Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022. The set list will include selections from Jimmy’s latest releases, Life on the Flip Side, Songs You Don’t Know By Heart, and other fan favorites.
HOUSTON, TX
Czech Center Museum Houston presents Children's Day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Czech Center Museum Houston's Children's Day will feature yoga for kids and family, a kolache eating contest, a mysterious scavenger hunt, crafts for kids, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Galveston Bay Foundation presents Houston Oyster & SeaFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Houston Oyster & SeaFest, attendees will enjoy a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
HOUSTON, TX
Your Glass or Mine Wine Pedal Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Your Glass or Mine is focused on evolving the way that people experience wine by curating out-of-the-box experiences that present wine in new, unique ways. This is a guided wine tasting event hosted on a pedal bike bar. Participants will be exploring the canned wine trend as they tour Houston’s Midtown area and stop at some well-known murals for some Instagramable photos. Ticket includes bike bar admission, wine tasting, snack pack, and gift.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend County Libraries presents Doodles for Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Bend County Libraries will present a musical performance, “Doodles for Orchestra,” by the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra. This family-friendly concert is a great way to foster a young child’s love of music. The performance will include fun, call-and-response interaction between the orchestra and the audience that will have everyone clapping and dancing along with the music.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

