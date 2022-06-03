ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PrintMatters Houston presents PrintHouston 2022 opening reception

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled....

houston.culturemap.com

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: June 6 to 12, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12, 2022. This weekend is full of live concert experiences, major touring headliners, living legends, and chances to get outside and hear some tunes. Want to dig deeper for...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Czech Center Museum Houston presents Children's Day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Czech Center Museum Houston's Children's Day will feature yoga for kids and family, a kolache eating contest, a mysterious scavenger hunt, crafts for kids, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Redbud Gallery presents Jesse Shaw: "American Epic: A Selection of Seven Prints" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Redbud Gallery presents "American Epic: A Selection of Seven Prints," an exhibition by artist Jesse Shaw. For this exhibition, Shaw selected seven prints from the series that best represent the body of work as a whole. This work has been shown nationally while in progress as the series reaches the fifty prints that will make up the overall work. In addition to the series, Shaw has continued to explore other mediums, techniques, and collaborations as an extension of the "American Epic."
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Galveston Bay Foundation presents Houston Oyster & SeaFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Houston Oyster & SeaFest, attendees will enjoy a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Texas Folklife presents 33rd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Folklife presents the 33rd annual Accordion Kings & Queens concert. The event features a lineup of the best in Texas accordion music genres, including Norteño, Zydeco, Cajun, and more. Performers include Houston-based Norteño superstars Las Fenix, Zydeco act RJ & Kreole Smoove, Grammy nominated Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours, and Texas Folklife’s 2022 Big Squeeze champions in Conjunto, Zydeco, Polka and Cajun categories.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis presents Batman Triple Feature

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Movie Mutant will present a Triple Feature to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Batman Returns. The event includes special appearances by Batman and some of his infamous foes in the lobby between movies and short Batman videos in the theatre.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs leaving HMNS on June 19

There are only a few more weeks to check out the special exhibit on Ramses the Great at the Houston Museum of Natural Science before it embarks on a multi-country, world-wide tour. Here’s the museum’s description of the exhibit:. Transport back 3,200 years, across the sands of the...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band comes to Houston as part of their Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022. The set list will include selections from Jimmy’s latest releases, Life on the Flip Side, Songs You Don’t Know By Heart, and other fan favorites.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston hobbits beware: The Morgoth Burger is here

HOUSTON – Meet the massive Morgoth Burger from Houston’s own Hobbit Café. The burger -- named after a Dark Lord in J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary literary world -- is four patties, four slices of thick bacon, four slices of cheese and a smoked jalapeño boudin link that’s skewered with a jalapeño popper, fried pickles and a cheese shrimp roll.
HOUSTON, TX
yourconroenews.com

Scenes from Anime Con in Conroe

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The KimoKawaii Anime Con was held Saturday in Conroe at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center. Twenty guests were able to live out their dreams of being an anime voice actor by performing in an original animated short called “Kushi and the Annunaki.”
CONROE, TX
culturemap.com

Fort Bend County Libraries presents Doodles for Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Bend County Libraries will present a musical performance, “Doodles for Orchestra,” by the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra. This family-friendly concert is a great way to foster a young child’s love of music. The performance will include fun, call-and-response interaction between the orchestra and the audience that will have everyone clapping and dancing along with the music.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX

