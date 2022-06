Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It appears that we are in for a hot and dry forecast for the foreseeable future. Rain chances will be slim to none over the next week or so. Our only hope is that a thunderstorm complex to our west will last long enough tonight to make it into parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday night into Thursday. I am going to stay on the conservative side with this one.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO