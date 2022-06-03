ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

One killed, 1 injured in shooting on Aldine Westfield Road

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a double-shooting in the 30120 block...

Missing couple found dead in New Caney, investigators say

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
Texas woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door: Police

A Texas girl shot and killed her suspected stalker after he kicked in her entrance door, police say. The taking footage unfolded remaining Monday night time in Harris County on the Gateway at Ellington residence sophisticated. Houston Police responded to the residences and positioned a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
Madison County: Man shot Sunday morning in Midway

MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken into custody following a shooting Sunday morning in the Midway community. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:45 a.m. on FM 2158. Deputies along with Texas DPS troopers responded to the scene and found one man...
MIDWAY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Two Bodies of Missing Couple

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On June 5, 2022 at 10:23 am the Roman Forest Police Department received a call reporting human remains located in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition in the wood line near Fairway Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was then contacted to assist with the investigations. A vehicle that is linked to two active missing person cases was located close by, and upon further investigation, a second body of a female was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Early morning crash leaves one dead in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police responded to a crash around 2:46 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Holleman Dr. CSPD says this was a single-vehicle crash. Officers originally responded to a DWI call. When they arrived on the scene the victim of the crash was deceased.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Road rage turns deadly for reasons unknown: Officials

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities report an incident of road rage turned fatal on Thursday in Harris County. A male driving westbound on the North Sam Houston Toll Road approaching the Veterans Memorial toll plaza was involved in an altercation with a black male in an SUV Crossover between the ages of 20-25.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston influencer killed in car crash

HOUSTON - Condolences are pouring in for a Houston influencer. Paul Dibello, who was known as ‘Paul Whisky,' died in a car crash. The 34-year-old was extremely popular on social media with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. He was also a salesperson for Exclusive Furniture. Co-workers said Dibello was...
HOUSTON, TX
Carjacker breaks woman's arm while stealing vehicle outside NW Harris Co. store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 68-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside a store in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Sheriff Gonzalez said a man with a pistol approached the woman outside a Walmart off of FM 529. The man allegedly pushed the woman down, breaking her arm, before driving away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
2 men charged in connection to shooting death of man in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was shot in a northwest Houston neighborhood in February. Gregory Pellum, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Oscar Smith III. Separately, police also arrested Shannon Washington, 42, and was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse on February 7.
HOUSTON, TX
3 shot outside nightclub by suspect in U-Haul truck, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were shot after a suspect opened fire outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to HPD. Police say they received calls about a shooting around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard. According to Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, the shooting happened...
HOUSTON, TX

