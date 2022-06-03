One killed, 1 injured in shooting on Aldine Westfield Road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On June 5, 2022 at 10:23 am the Roman Forest Police Department received a call reporting human remains located in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition in the wood line near Fairway Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was then contacted to assist with the investigations. A vehicle that is linked to two active missing person cases was located close by, and upon further investigation, a second body of a female was located in the trunk of the vehicle.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO