ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Labor says low-paid workers should not ‘go backwards’ as it backs 5.1% wage rise

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1de0_0fz6wMxW00
Labor says it wants to see low-paid workers – including cleaners, shop assistants and care workers – not suffer effective pay cuts due to inflation.

Labor has called on the Fair Work Commission to ensure low-paid workers don’t “go backwards” due to rising inflation rates, backing a minimum wage increase of at least 5.1% and shrugging off suggestions it would lead to further inflationary pressure.

The employment minister, Tony Burke, said the new federal government had not limited its recommendation for wage rises to only minimum wage workers, saying Labor wanted to see “low-paid” workers more broadly – including shop assistants, cleaners and workers in the care economy – not suffer effective pay cuts due to inflation.

“We don’t want anyone to go backwards, but there’s a particular priority right now with respect to low-paid workers,” Burke told a press conference in Sydney.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, tweeted on Friday that he had signed the government’s submission to the Fair Work Commission’s minimum wage deliberations on Thursday night. On Friday afternoon, Burke confirmed that Labor’s submission made specific reference to the 5.1% inflation figure in setting out its position that wages shouldn’t go “backwards”.

The submission noted “highly unusual and challenging economic conditions” in Australia and the 5.1% rate of inflation. It also noted the 2.7% gap between inflation and wages growth meant the average Australian was “experiencing the sharpest decline in real wages in 21 years”.

“In considering its decision on wages for this year, the government recommends that the Fair Work Commission ensures that the real wages of Australia’s low-paid workers do not go backwards,” the submission said.

“High and rising inflation and weak wages growth are reducing real wages across the economy and creating cost-of-living pressures for low-paid workers. It is critical to ensure that these workers do not bear a disproportionate impact of these challenging conditions.”

However, the submission also noted that the government “does not suggest that across the board, wages should automatically increase in line with inflation”, saying it was referring “specifically to the low-paid and in the current macroeconomic context”.

Labor’s submission also took aim at comments from the former Coalition government about “the importance of low-paid work”. Labor said it has “a different view on the annual wage review to the previous government”.

In his press conference, Burke echoed similar sentiments.

“Keeping wages low is no longer a position from the government of Australia. We want to make sure that wages can get moving and the first step of that was taken today,” he said.

The minister rubbished suggestions that such wage rises would add to inflation pressures.

“Inflation is not being driven by high wage growth. How do we know this? We don’t have high wage growth,” he said.

“The factors that are providing upward pressure right now on inflation are not wages. It’s not one of those factors. The whole concept that the spiral that may be referred to in the early 1980s does not reflect the economic conditions now.”

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary, Sally McManus, said her movement backed the submission, calling it a “huge shift”.

“After almost a decade of record low wage growth and now real wage cuts, culminating in the current cost of living crisis – we welcome the Albanese Government’s submission to the Annual Wage Review backing a pay rise for working people,” she said.

“It is a huge shift to have a government that accepts that there is a problem with wage growth in this country and is willing to do something about it.”

“Workers’ share of national income is at a record low right now while productivity is strong and profits are at record highs – we urgently need wage growth for working people and this is a great first step.”

Meanwhile, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO, Andrew McKellar, warned against “unaffordable wage increases” for small business, and claimed wages were not going backwards.

“Overall, employees aren’t falling behind when the full compensation they are receiving from employers is accounted for,” McKellar said.

“Imposing unaffordable wage increases on small businesses will put jobs at risk, not create them. The fact is in nine out of the last 10 years the panel has increased the minimum wage rate above inflation. Wages have not gone backwards over the last decade.”

He called on the FWC panel to consider “the full compensation employees receive”, such as bonuses, superannuation and allowances, which McKellar claimed had led to total compensation for employees actually exceeding inflation in the last year.

During the election campaign, Albanese – who had long said workers shouldn’t get an effective pay cut as a result of their wages not rising in line with the rate of inflation – was asked at a press conference whether he would support “a wage hike of at least 5.1% just to keep up with inflation”. Albanese replied: “Absolutely.”

It set off a furious response from the Coalition, upset that he had appeared to note a specific number by which he wanted the minimum wage to rise.

The government’s submission did not explicitly say it wanted wages to rise by 5.1%, but Burke specifically mentioned the inflation rate in Labor’s position that “measured against that, that low wage workers do not go backwards”.

The submission said the government expected headline inflation to ease through 2023, as a result of the easing of supply chain pressures and oil price spikes, and that “nominal wages growth is expected to begin outpacing inflation” over that period.

But also noting Reserve Bank of Australia’s forecasts that inflation could hit 6% later this year, Labor said that especially the low-paid workers – who “were more likely to be female, employed on a casual basis and under 30 years of age” – needed relief.

“Given this, a more substantial increase for those on low wages would be beneficial in assisting to narrow the gender pay gap,” the submission read.

“With growth in the [wage price index] expected to strengthen over the forecast period, supporting a more substantial increase for low-paid workers will also help maintain relative living standards for the low-paid.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
Fortune

We should stop blaming workers for the Great Resignation–and start looking at the jobs they’re leaving

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two years into the pandemic, anxieties about the labor market persist. America is facing a labor crisis–and there is a multitude of opinions as to the cause: Is it employee burnout or difficulty stemming from unreliable child care?
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Mcmanus
Person
Tony Burke
Person
Anthony Albanese
US News and World Report

Australia's New PM Backs Wage Hike to Ease Inflation Pain

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's new centre-left Labor government on Friday proposed raising the minimum wage to ease the financial burden on families hit by soaring energy prices and a spike in consumer price inflation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was sworn in last week, said his government had submitted an application...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Real Wages#Labor#Australian
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Almost 60% of Americans blame Biden for inflation as MILLIONS put off retirement due to rising prices and six-in-ten young Americans put off savings: surveys say

Millions of Americans are putting off retirement as inflation continues to soar and President Joe Biden takes the brunt of the blame. A new survey, conducted by BMO, shows that 25 percent of Americans are considering putting off retirement as the US experiences seemingly runaway inflation that is devaluing savings accounts.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy