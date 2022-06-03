ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Jimbo Fisher praises A&M and the 12th man

By Joey Ickes
 3 days ago

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the Brazos County A&M club on Thursday night, and in his time with the group he addressed a wide variety of topics, from recruiting to NIL, and a few of the players on the roster, and his feelings about A&M as a University and the 12th man as a fan base.

“Texas A&M is the best kept secret in the world,” Fisher said, “and it has been, it was for me… When people get here from out of state they’re like ‘I’ve never heard of this.'”

He added “There is no group of people that deserve a (national) championship and an SEC championship than y’all do. Y’all are the most loyal group of people in the world, and y’all deserve that.”

Fisher has been consistent in his praise of A&M as an institution and the 12th man as a fanbase since his arrival in College Station, calling a decision to attend A&M a “forty year decision”.

On some other topics:

