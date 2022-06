(ABC 6 News) -- Bears fans hoped their baseball team could exact revenge for Bears softball when (3) Winona and (2) Byron collided in the Section 1AAA Semifinal on Saturday. James Durst was the starting pitcher for Byron, striking out the Winhawks' Quinn Larsen and Carter Schields to begin the game. Marcus Winter popped up to right to end what was an excellent start defensively for the Bears. Byron's defensive efforts continued into the second as Tyler Fox got the 6-3 out to first, by mere inches to send Winona's Eli Denisen back to the dugout.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO