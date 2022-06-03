From the past

50 YEARS AGO—JUNE 7, 1972

Overlooking the fact that it is $1,600 out of balance, the county commissioners announced Tuesday — after several secret meetings — a budget which they had several times promised would be made only after public meetings. No public meetings were held. The Record Observer said the press was excluded from all but two sessions which the commissioners had with any county agencies.

The commissioners adopted a $3,555,987.56 budget. The tax rate remained at $2.48 and the piggyback tax was kept at 40 percent. Up until two weeks ago, it had been believed that the piggyback tax would be increased to 50 percent because of a bill passed by the legislature. However, the bill was vetoed by Governor Marvin Mandel.

• • •

State Highway Administration officials have reviewed two roads projects with the Queen Anne’s County commissioners. The first project involved repairs to a section of Route 305 in Centreville from Route 213 to Route 301. The second project was the Stevensville interchange at Route 50 and improvements to the Love Point Road on Kent Island.

Walter E. Woodford, Jr., chief engineer for the State Highway Administration, said the project to repair Route 305 and install sidewalks will generally follow the existing roads. Construction will all be done within 50-foot rights of way.

Woodford and the commissioners also discussed the Stevensville interchange and Love Point Road projects. The modifications there were adopted to allow better connection of the Love Point Road to the planned Stevensville cloverleaf.

• • •

A suit challenging the county commissioners’ approval of the airport zoning amendment will be heard in Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court on June 9. The suit was filed last August by Richard von Lusch, a Stevensville antique dealer who has long complained about planes which he says fly low over his home on their landing path to Bay Bridge Airport. Intervenor-defendant in the suite is the Kent Island Limited Partnership which owns Bay Bridge Airport.

The amendment challenged by von Lusch was adopted by the commissioners on June 22, 1971. It reclassified all airports and airstrips in the county as conditional uses. In order to enlarge or make any changes in an airport or airstrip, the owner is now required to go before the County Board of Zoning Appeal.

25 YEARS AGO—JUNE 6, 1997

With four older brothers in law enforcement, Tfc. Kenneth Rhodes certainly didn’t want to be left out. When it came time as a teenager for the 25-year-old Church Hill resident to join the family tradition, he took it seriously—seriously enough to be named the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of 1996 by the Kent Island and Centreville Rotary Clubs.

Rhodes is “a picture of perfection” in the maintenance of his vehicle, uniform and deportment in displaying a high degree of military bearing,” according to his supervisor Lt. Benjamin C. Cohee, commander of the Centreville State Police Barracks.

“I’m really shocked,” Rhodes said. “It’s an honor to receive this. I’m certainly aware of the competition. I certainly don’t do this for recognition. It’s a family tradition as many of you know.”

Rhodes accumulated a total of 1,153 traffic stops in 1996, as well as 12 DWI arrests, and made 30 criminal apprehensions, according to Cohee. Rhodes is trained in radar and vascar and pursues his truck inspection “more diligently than anyone else in the barrack,” Cohee said.

• • •

After months of debate and anxiety over the future, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education and the county’s bus contractors have finally signed a five-year contract. The school board unanimously voted to accept the contract, which begins July 1 and hires three bus companies to transport students.

School Superintendent Bernard Sadusky thanked school officials for their hard work while trying to get the contract resolved. “It was a real difficult process, and it took a lot of good people and a give and take session to resolve the issues.” He also credited “very professional bus contractors” for their efforts.

The “give and take” between the school board and the bus contractors continued until the last possible minute. The contracts with the three bus companies was supposed to be signed on May 15.

• • •

About 25 people attended a public meeting at the Centreville library to discuss changing Queenstown’s sewer discharge permit. The town has requested an increase in its discharge permit to allow 135,000 gallons of treated effluent per day because the plant is already running close to its permitted capacity of 85,000 gallons a day.

The town commissioners recently voted for a six-month moratorium on any new annexations until the issue is resolved. “The main difference between the current permit and the one proposed is a phosphorus limit of one part per million,” said Steven L. Luckman of the Maryland Department of the Environment.

A tentative determination by MDE would also require the addition of a 24-hour sewage holding tank. “This would provide safety, especially for shellfish water,” Luckman said.

Compiled by Jack Shaum from Record-Observer archives.