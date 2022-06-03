It was another amateur run at chillin’

There are a few things that I am good at, but I can’t recollect them at this point. But I will say there are many things I’m not good at. I think I probably am the king of Amateurism.

That being said, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is just the opposite. If there is something she isn’t good at, I have not yet discovered it, and neither has she. So that’s what makes our marriage so wonderful. What I don’t have, she has.

One thing I’m not very good at is Chillin’. It is something that’s beyond my personal experience. I have a hard time just quieting down and Chillin’ for the day. I have more important things to do, so I think.

The last few months have been rather hectic. Every day seemed to have been challenging, but I somehow got through it without taking one day off.

I was thinking it would be a nice time to sit back and chill for a day. I just did not know how to do it or when. Then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage opened the door for me.

On a particular Monday, she planned to go on one of her BOGO adventures. She had been saving up for this for quite a while, and suddenly it became possible. I love it when a plan comes together.

She asked me if I wanted to join her on this BOGO adventure, but I kindly declined the offer. I told her she could go and enjoy that day, and I would stay home and do some Chillin’.

Looking at me strangely, she said, “Are you sure you want to do that?”

I nodded my head with a smile all over my face and said, “Oh, yes, dear, I sure do.”

I could not wait for that day to arrive so I could practice some Chillin’ moves like never before.

The day finally arrived. As my wife went through the front door, she looked at me and said, “Are you sure you can take care of yourself today? Are you sure you can get your own lunch?”

I assured her that I would be absolutely okay and she needn’t worry about me. As she shut the door behind her, I sat back in my easy chair and just smiled. This was going to be a day to remember for a long time.

I began to think about the day before me as I was sitting there. I planned to do absolutely nothing for the entire day. I was going to chill out the best I knew how.

Immediately I began thinking about some projects I could work on, then I called a halt to that and said to myself very sternly, “Today, you are just going to chill.”

I got a cup of coffee and then sat down in my easy chair and did the best I could to turn my brain off. I thought the best thing I could do would be to watch a little TV. Nothing is more boring in this world than watching TV.

At lunchtime, I decided to get my own lunch. I went to the refrigerator and saw a freshly baked blueberry pie. Then in the freezer was some strawberry ice cream. Nothing is more exciting for lunch than fruit. Blueberries and strawberries would be my fruit choice of the day. A day without vegetables is what I call Chillin’. As long as someone in the house doesn’t find out.

Everything was going just fine because I wasn’t doing anything. Once in a while, I had a thought that snuck into my head, but I firmly chased it out and resumed my Chillin’ attitude.

As the TV was running, I soon, in the late afternoon, fell asleep. Oh, what a joy it was to sleep and not have anything on your mind.

Suddenly, I heard the door open. In walked The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage with her arms full of BOGO stuff she purchased that day.

I was a little groggy, but I did hear her say, “What are you watching?”

Not knowing what time of the day it was, and since my brain had not been functioning all day, I simply said to her, “I’m watching some political debate on TV. This is the first time I have understood what these politicians are saying.”

As she put the bags on the kitchen table, she looked at me rather stunningly and said, “You do know you’re watching a Three Stooges movie, don’t you?”

Trying to motivate some gray cells, I looked at the TV, and much to my surprise, my wife was right as usual. So there they were, the Three Stooges on my TV screen.

Looking back at my wife, I said with a sour grin on my face, “I guess these guys make more sense than the politicians.” She just laughed and went back to the kitchen.

As my wife was sorting out her BOGO stuff I couldn’t help but think about one of my favorite Bible verses. “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord” ( Psalm 27:14 ).

Spiritual Chillin’ is simply giving God time to do His work, His way. That is the most strengthening process and I plan to exercise this on a daily basis.

