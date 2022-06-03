No. 3 Argyle silences Stephenville in Region I-4A finals baseball series opener

WEATHERFORD – Argyle hangs it hat on pitching and defense. When the Eagles manage to hit the ball well, too, they’re pretty tough to beat.

They did all three well in the opener of the Region I-4A finals series Thursday night, and Stephenville helped the Eagles with 10 walks and three errors.

Evan Brandt threw six strong innings, while Alex D’Angelo, Micah Roberts and Hunter Sandifer drove in two runs each as third-ranked Argyle beat the Yellow Jackets 8-1.

Argyle coach Ricky Griffin lauded his team’s approach at the plate. The Eagles had seven hits, but most were timely blows, including two doubles by J.C. Davis.

“We made the pitchers get the ball down in the zone, and when they did get it in the zone, we hit it hard,” Griffin said, pointing out it’s the opposite of what his team did in last year’s series with the Yellow Jackets.

Stephenville beat the Eagles 2-0 and 6-1 in the region finals last year to earn its first state berth.

“All year we’ve played good defense, and we’ve pitched really well,” Griffin said. “When we don’t take good at-bats … we’re not an overall real good team. When we do what we did tonight, we’re a pretty good team.”

Errors and walks doomed Stephenville, while the Yellow Jackets struggled to get much going at the plate against Brandt. Stephenville starter Reece Elston allowed only four hits, but he left the game in the fourth trailing 5-0.

“We just never could find the momentum,” Stephenville coach Justin Swenson said. “We didn’t pound the strike zone, and when we did, we didn’t make the plays behind Reece that we need to make. … You’ve got to make great plays playing this late in the playoffs if you want to move on. We didn’t make those great plays tonight.”

Argyle, by contrast, didn’t make an error and the Eagles always found a way to get out of innings unscathed until the seventh.

“The bats were kind of cold, and when we did hit it hard, they made the plays,” Swenson said. “Like I told the guys, the only way you’re going to beat this team is executing defensively and on the mound and winning a low-scoring ballgame. We didn’t do that tonight. We’ll get another chance tomorrow.”

Stephenville (24-10-1) must beat the Eagles (33-3-1) twice to defend their region title. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday and, if necessary, Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Saturday – all at Weatherford College’s Roger Williams Ballpark.

Stephenville bounced back from a 7-4 loss in Game 1 of the region quarterfinal series against Iowa Park to win 8-4 and 8-6.

Griffin expects the Yellow Jackets to play better Friday, too.

“The kids have to commit themselves to doing this again tomorrow,” Griffin said about playing well in all three phases – pitching, defense and hitting. “I’m going to be on them all about it. Don’t relax. Those guys, they lost the first game (against Iowa Park) and came back to win the second two. They’re not worried. They’re going to come back and play really tough. If we’ll take the at-bats we took tonight, then we’ll be in good shape.”

Brandt stymies Jackets

Brandt took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but Cutter Gray broke it up with a clean shot into right field to lead off.

Grayson Traweek later reached on an infield hit, a one-out ground ball deep in the hole at short, before Brandt got out of the inning unscathed to protect a 5-0 lead. It would be the Yellow Jackets' only two hits of the game.

The left-hander left the game with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh. He walked two and hit a batter with one out. Sawyer Runnels took over in relief and hit Trace Morrison, forcing in a run, before striking out Elston and Corbin Poston – both looking – to end the game.

Brandt got the win, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out one, walked three and hit a batter in 6⅓ innings. Runnels struck out two and hit one.

“Brandt was getting up around to max pitch count, and, at some point, you’re going to start to tire a little bit, and he did,” Griffin said. “He wanted to finish it. But Sawyer came in and did a good job on those last few hitters.”

Eagles get bats going

Argyle got all the runs it needed with a three-run third inning. Conor Lillis reached on a two-base error on a fly ball to left field with one out, and he scored on J.C. Davis’ double down the third-base line. D’Angelo walked, and Sandifer delivered the big blow – a two-out single to chase home two more runs.

The Eagles added two more runs in the fourth as D’Angelo drew a bases-loaded walk, and Lillis scored on Roberts’ fielder’s choice.

Argyle added two runs in the fifth as Davis and Roberts both doubled – the latter for an RBI. Roberts scored when Sandifer reached on a throwing error.

The Eagles got their final run on D’Angelo’s two-out, RBI single in the seventh. Lucas Anderson walked and scored on D’Angelo’s hit.

Elston, Stephenville’s starter, took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked six in 5⅓ innings. Three relievers combined to give up three runs on three hits the rest of the way.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been beat, and we played bad,” Swenson said. “So, that’s the great thing about this game. Twelve hours from now, we’re going to be back out here and I think we’ll play a lot more loose than we did tonight.

“We’ll throw everything at them to push it to three games. Once you get it three, it’s a coin flip from there. If we play our best game and Argyle plays their best game, it’s going to be a 2-1 game at the end. That’s how it should be. We just have to clean some things up and we’ll be fine.”

REGION I-4A FINALS

Game 1

Argyle 8, Stephenville 1

Argyle … 003 … 202 … 1 – 8 … 7 … 0

Stephenville … 000 … 000 … 1 – 1 … 2 … 3

Evan Brandt, Sawyer Runnels (7) and Hunter Sandifer. Reece Elston, Jadon Johnson (4), Dylanjer Meiron (6), Kason Seider (7) and Cutter Gray. W – Brandt. L – Elston. 2B – Argyle: J.C. Davis 2, Micah Roberts.

Records – Argyle 33-3-1; Stephenville 24-10-1.

