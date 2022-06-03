ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Home baseball tops Albany 5-3 in first game of region championship series

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
SNYDER — New Home was making solid contact with the ball throughout the entire game, but only a few of those balls wound up as hits.

In his first two at-bats in the first game of the Region I-2A baseball championship series against Albany at Moffett Field, Brody Emert launched a pair of hard-hit balls that Albany defenders were able to come up with on the warning track.

In his third at-bat, Emert hit another hard shot to the left-field gap, but this one wound up as a two-run double.

Emert's hit was the difference as New Home secured a 5-3 win over the Lions to open the three-game series with a 1-0 lead. The series will resume at 1 p.m. Friday back in Snyder with the third game, if necessary, to follow.

"Sometimes. that's just the game," New Home head coach Brady Webb said. "I thought we hit the ball well. I think they're a very good defensive team and we knew that. We knew that defensively they've got an outfield that can stinkin' run and get some balls."

Albany scored runs in each of the first two innings, the first off a long double by Zane Waggoner, to get the early advantage.

Cole Chapman appeared on his way to another outstanding start on the mound, but the Albany ace lost command after Reagan Fiedler drew a walk in the top of the third for New Home's first base runner of the game.

Jackson Raines brought Fiedler in to make it a 2-1 Albany lead. Two more runs scored on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to put the Leopards up 3-2.

New Home clung to the two-run lead before Logan Addison legged out an infield single, which was followed by a ground-rule double from Ashton Lucio to set Emert up for his two-run two-bagger.

Thursday marked Albany's first setback in the playoffs after sweeping each of their first four series.

"We just got to get the kids to regroup and let them understand this is the fifth round of the playoffs," Albany head coach David Fairchild said, "a chance to go to state. Got to lay it all on the line and be ready to go tomorrow."

REGION I-2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 1

New Home 5, Albany 3

New Home    003    020    0 — 5    4    4

Albany    110    001    0 — 3    5    2

Cole Chapman and Cole Read (6). Ashton Lucio and Zach Blizel (6). W — Lucio. L — Chapman. 2B — New Home, Ashton Lucio, Brody Emert; Albany, Zane Waggoner, Cason Fairchild.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: New Home baseball tops Albany 5-3 in first game of region championship series

