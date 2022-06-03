Nick Silva's dominant start lifts Georgetown over Sharyland Pioneer in Game 1 of Region IV-5A baseball finals

JOURDANTON, Texas - Georgetown scored three runs in the second inning and never looked back as the Eagles blanked Sharyland Pioneer 4-0 to take the opening game of the Region IV-5A baseball finals on Thursday.

Georgetown starter Nick Silva was able to neutralize Sharyland Pioneer's bats, limiting them to just two hits the entire game. Game 2 is set for Friday at Jourdanton High School at 7 p.m.

“Nick Silva goes out and gives us a quality start, doesn’t have his best stuff but is able to fill the strike zone,” Georgetown head coach Jordan Vierra said. “Our defense worked and made big plays. We had an inning that we were able to capitalize on mistakes from the defense. We stole a couple of bags and had a big hit when we needed to. Overall, Silva did a phenomenal job for us and hats off to our defense.”

Landon Hyle got the Eagles (31-7) going in the first inning, belting a double in the gap. But it wasn't until the second inning when the Eagles got going at the plate.

Logan Smith got the second-inning rally going with a double, and he came around to score an a double by Ty Klaus-Kisamore. After two consecutive walks, EJ Davis strolled to the plate and ripped a two-run single to score Klaus-Kisamore and Andon Petty to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

A Sharyland error and aggressive base-running led to Georgetown tacking on an insurance run in the fourth inning. Klaus-Kisamore reached on an error and stole second base after getting a great jump. He then stole third base and came around to score on a single by Petty to account for the final 4-0 margin of victory.

“That is something that we work on quite a bit,” Vierra said of his team's aggressive base running. “We force the defense to play defense. We are able to pick up tendencies and being able to steal bags is something that we take a lot of pride in."

PHOTO GALLERY