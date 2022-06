From about 0:33, Dr Brian Cox explains that when the first Dr Who episode was transmitted in 1963, we may have inadvertently made contact with aliens because the programme was encoded in beams of radio waves. These beams of light weren't just broadcast to the nations TV's and didn't then just hang around floating above the UK, they left our atmosphere and expanded in spheres just like the light of Faradays candle* and began their journey into space.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO