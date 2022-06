As Tuesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The Russian ground offensive continued on the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces have seized half the city "in a frenzied push," the mayor told The Associated Press. Local leadership said Russian troops hit a nitric acid tank at one of the city's chemical facilities. Russia's military suggested the Ukrainian forces were to blame, saying that's who still controlled the area during the explosion.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO